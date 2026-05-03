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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On May 3

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .256 BA, .350 OBP and .479 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 17 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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