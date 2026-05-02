Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Marlins On May 2

Harper is hitting for a .263 BA, .358 OBP and .492 SLG with a 16.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 17 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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