Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Marlins On May 1

Harper is hitting for a .263 BA, .356 OBP and .491 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 16 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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