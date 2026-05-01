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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Marlins On May 1

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .263 BA, .356 OBP and .491 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 16 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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