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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Marlins On June 17

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Harper has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .250 BA, .360 OBP and .484 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 47 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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