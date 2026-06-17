Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Marlins On June 17

Harper is hitting for a .250 BA, .360 OBP and .484 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 47 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.25 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.