FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Marlins On June 15

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, June 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .256 BA, .364 OBP and .496 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Marlins are sending Ryan Gusto (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News