Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Marlins On June 15

Harper is hitting for a .256 BA, .364 OBP and .496 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

The Marlins are sending Ryan Gusto (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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