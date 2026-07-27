Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Marlins On July 27

Harper is hitting for a .251 BA, .357 OBP and .484 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 62 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 61 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Tyler Phillips (2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.