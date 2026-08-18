Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Marlins On Aug. 18

Harper is hitting for a .260 BA, .379 OBP and .495 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .875, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 538 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs. Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Cade Gibson starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

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