Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Marlins On Aug. 17

Harper is hitting for a .256 BA, .375 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 72 runs. Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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