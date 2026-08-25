Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Mariners On Aug. 25

Harper is hitting for a .262 BA, .384 OBP and .499 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 83 runs. In 563 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 75 runs. Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 4.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.

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