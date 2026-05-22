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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Guardians On May 22

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .267 BA, .359 OBP and .528 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored 29 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Harper has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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