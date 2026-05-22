Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Guardians On May 22

Harper is hitting for a .267 BA, .359 OBP and .528 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored 29 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. Harper has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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