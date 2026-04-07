Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Giants On April 7

Harper is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .425 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored five runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Robbie Ray (1-1) out for his third start of the season.

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