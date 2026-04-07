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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Giants On April 7

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Harper has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .425 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored five runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Robbie Ray (1-1) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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