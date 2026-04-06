Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Giants On April 6

Harper is hitting for a .139 BA, .205 OBP and .333 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Giants are sending Adrian Houser (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.