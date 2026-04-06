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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Giants On April 6

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Monday, April 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Harper has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .139 BA, .205 OBP and .333 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .538 and he has scored four runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Giants are sending Adrian Houser (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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