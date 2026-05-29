Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Dodgers On May 29

Harper is hitting for a .266 BA, .361 OBP and .523 SLG with an 18% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 33 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Justin Wrobleski gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.