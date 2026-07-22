Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Dodgers On July 22

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .364 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 61 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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