Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Dodgers On July 21

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .365 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .862, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 60 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Justin Wrobleski (10-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.

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