Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Dodgers On July 20

Harper is hitting for a .258 BA, .363 OBP and .490 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 59 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Emmet Sheehan (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.81 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.