Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 12

Harper is hitting for a .250 BA, .350 OBP and .500 SLG with a 13.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored seven runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Harper has recorded one steal on two attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.