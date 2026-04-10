Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 10

Harper is hitting for a .222 BA, .327 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will send Mike Soroka (2-0) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.