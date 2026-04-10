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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Diamondbacks On April 10

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .222 BA, .327 OBP and .422 SLG with a 13.5% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will send Mike Soroka (2-0) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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