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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Cubs On April 20

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Monday, April 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .273 BA, .364 OBP and .519 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 10 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

Colin Rea (2-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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