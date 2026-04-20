Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Cubs On April 20

Harper is hitting for a .273 BA, .364 OBP and .519 SLG with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 10 runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

Colin Rea (2-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.