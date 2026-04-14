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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Cubs On April 14

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .276 BA, .382 OBP and .517 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Harper has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Riley Martin will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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