Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Cubs On April 14

Harper is hitting for a .276 BA, .382 OBP and .517 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Harper has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Riley Martin will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.