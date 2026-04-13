Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Cubs On April 13
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, April 13 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Harper has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Harper is hitting for a .273 BA, .375 OBP and .527 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .902 and he has scored seven runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 10 runs. Harper has recorded one steal on two attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (1-0) in his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.