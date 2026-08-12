Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Cardinals On Aug. 12

Harper is hitting for a .252 BA, .370 OBP and .495 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .865, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 514 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (19th in MLB). Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (8-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 99 strikeouts.

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