Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Cardinals On Aug. 11

Harper is hitting for a .254 BA, .369 OBP and .498 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (18th in MLB). Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante makes the start for the Cardinals, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.

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