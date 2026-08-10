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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Cardinals On Aug. 10

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Harper has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .255 BA, .368 OBP and .501 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 505 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (16th in MLB). Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dobbins makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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