Bryce Harper And Phillies Face Cardinals On Aug. 10

Harper is hitting for a .255 BA, .368 OBP and .501 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 505 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (16th in MLB). Harper has recorded seven steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dobbins makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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