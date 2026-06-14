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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Brewers On June 14

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Harper has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .260 BA, .369 OBP and .504 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 46 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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