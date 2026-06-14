Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Brewers On June 14

Harper is hitting for a .260 BA, .369 OBP and .504 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 46 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.