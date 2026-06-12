Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Brewers On June 12

Harper is hitting for a .267 BA, .376 OBP and .517 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .893, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (7-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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