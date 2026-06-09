Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Blue Jays On June 9

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .366 OBP and .500 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 41 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.