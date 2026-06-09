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Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies • #3 1B

Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Blue Jays On June 9

Bryce Harper and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Harper has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Harper is hitting for a .261 BA, .366 OBP and .500 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 41 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (3-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Harper

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