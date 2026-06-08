Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On June 8

Harper is hitting for a .264 BA, .368 OBP and .507 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 40 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Patrick Corbin (2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.