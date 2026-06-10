Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Blue Jays On June 10

Harper is hitting for a .263 BA, .372 OBP and .500 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 42 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer (1-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 9.64 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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