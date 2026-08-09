Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 9

Harper is hitting for a .257 BA, .365 OBP and .504 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .868, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs (14th in MLB). Harper has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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