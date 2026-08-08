Bryce Harper And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 8

Harper is hitting for a .257 BA, .366 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 494 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs (17th in MLB). Harper has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.