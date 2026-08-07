Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 7

Harper is hitting for a .255 BA, .364 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .864, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs. Harper has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Jose Soriano goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.37 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

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