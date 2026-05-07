Bryce Harper And Phillies Play Athletics On May 7

Harper is hitting for a .277 BA, .367 OBP and .555 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.

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