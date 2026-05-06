Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against Athletics On May 6

Harper is hitting for a .286 BA, .377 OBP and .571 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .948, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Harper has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.