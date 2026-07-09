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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Face Pirates On July 9

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Elder has +100 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Elder is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 28 when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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