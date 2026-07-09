Bryce Elder And Braves Face Pirates On July 9

Elder is 5-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 28 when he tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.