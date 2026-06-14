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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Mets On June 14

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Elder has -104 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Elder is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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