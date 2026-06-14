Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Mets On June 14

Elder is 5-3 with a 2.66 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.