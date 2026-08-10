Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 10

Elder is 8-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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