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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 10

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has +100 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 8-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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