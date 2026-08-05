Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Marlins On Aug. 5

Elder is 7-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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