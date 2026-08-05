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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Marlins On Aug. 5

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 7-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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