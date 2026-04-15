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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On April 15

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 1-1 with a 1.02 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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