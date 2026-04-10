Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Guardians On April 10
Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Elder is 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Guardians are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.