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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Guardians On April 10

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 1-1 with a 0.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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