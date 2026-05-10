Bryce Elder And Braves Face Dodgers On May 10
Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Elder has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Elder is 3-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.