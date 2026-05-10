Bryce Elder And Braves Face Dodgers On May 10

Elder is 3-1 with a 2.02 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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