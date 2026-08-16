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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 16

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Elder has -146 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Elder is 8-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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