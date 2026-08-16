Bryce Elder And Braves Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 16

Elder is 8-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.