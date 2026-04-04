Bryce Elder And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 4

Elder is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.