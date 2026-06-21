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Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Face Brewers On June 21

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Elder has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Elder is 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the New York Mets, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

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