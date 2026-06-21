Bryce Elder And Braves Face Brewers On June 21

Elder is 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the New York Mets, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.