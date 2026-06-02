FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryce Elder
Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder

Atlanta Braves • #55 SP

Bryce Elder And Braves Face Blue Jays On June 2

Bryce Elder will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Elder has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Elder is 4-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Elder

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News