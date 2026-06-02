Bryce Elder And Braves Face Blue Jays On June 2

Elder is 4-3 with a 2.50 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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