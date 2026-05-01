Bryan Woo And Mariners Play Royals On May 1

Woo is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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