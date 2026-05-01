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Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners • #22 SP

Bryan Woo And Mariners Play Royals On May 1

Bryan Woo will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Woo has -122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Woo is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Woo

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