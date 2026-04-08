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Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners • #22 SP

Bryan Woo And Mariners Face Rangers On April 8

Bryan Woo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Woo has -166 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Woo is 0-0 with a 1.38 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Woo

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