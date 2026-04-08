Bryan Woo And Mariners Face Rangers On April 8

Woo is 0-0 with a 1.38 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up only one hit.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.