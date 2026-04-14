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Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners • #22 SP

Bryan Woo And Mariners Take On Padres On April 14

Bryan Woo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Woo has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Woo is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Woo

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