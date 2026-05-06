Bryan Woo And Mariners Face Braves On May 6

Woo is 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.