Bryan Woo And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 12
Bryan Woo will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Woo has -138 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Woo is 2-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing only one hit.
The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.