FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryan Woo
Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners • #22 SP

Bryan Woo And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 12

Bryan Woo will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Woo has -138 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Woo is 2-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing only one hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryan Woo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News