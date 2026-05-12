Bryan Woo And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 12

Woo is 2-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing only one hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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